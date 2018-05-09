3 Americans detained in North Korea released, ‘in good health,’ returning to U.S.

PYONGYANG, North Korea — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that three Americans held in North Korea have been released and are on their way back home.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” the president wrote on Twitter. They seem to be in good health.”

Trump added that Pompeo had a “good meeting” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said a date and location have been set for a meeting between the leaders.

Trump said he will meet Pompeo and the three previously detained Americans at Joint Base Andrews early Thursday morning.