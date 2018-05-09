1 Tank Trips: The Silver Queen of the Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN — When it comes to one tank road trips, one of the closest communities to visit is Georgetown.

Located in Clear Creek County, the drive over to Georgetown takes less than an hour from Denver.

Nicknamed ’The Silver Queen of the Rockies’, Georgetown is an old mining town that produced Silver.

The mountain community and its surrounding area are full of activity for both adults and kids.

“You’ve got the beautiful Georgetown Lake if you want to bring your kids and do a little fishing. There’s a nice hiking trail around the lake,” said Bob Gibbs, a 60-year resident of Georgetown.

Georgetown is full of historic museums, including the Energy Museum.

“Which is the oldest operating hydroelectric plant in the state of Colorado,” Gibbs explained.

The community has plenty of unique restaurants and shops too. Another fun thing to do is take a drive up Guanella Pass.

“So for a one day trip out of Denver, Georgetown is less than a tank of gas,” Gibbs said.