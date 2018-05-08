You could be entitled to $1,200 from Dish Network telemarketer lawsuit: Check your number

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If your phone number was on the Do Not Call Registry and Dish Network still called you, you may be entitled to $1,200.

A federal judge in North Carolina ruled that the company “willingly and knowingly” violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which limits telephone solicitations by forcing companies to abide by the Do Not Call Registry.

More than 18,000 phone numbers were listed in the lawsuit. The calls were received between May 2010 and August 2011.

To see if your phone number is eligible, visit this link.

To file a claim, click here.

Claims must be submitted by June 18.

The lawsuit against Dish Network was filed in 2014 when Thomas Krakauer sued the company for making illegal telemarketing calls to his phone number despite being on the Do Not Call Registry, according to USA Today.