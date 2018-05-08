Woman killed in one car rollover crash on I-76 in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One woman was killed after a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 76 in Weld County on Tuesday, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The 58-year-old woman was the only person inside the vehicle, CSP said. The victim has not been identified.

The crash happened around 12:58 p.m. on eastbound I-76 at mile-marker 54, which is between Roggen and Wiggins, according to authorities.

The left lane of the highway is closed in the area while authorities investigate.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have calls into authorities to find out more.