Warm and dry on Tuesday; wet Mother’s Day weekend on tap

DENVER -- There will be more sunshine on Tuesday than what there was on Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

A cold front moves in Tuesday, rotating the wind from the northeast at 15-25 mph.

The mountains stay sunny on Tuesday with breezy conditions in the afternoon and highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The warmest day of the week is Thursday at 85 to 90 degrees with isolated afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms.

Then two cold fronts move in. The first arrives Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be about 70 degrees.

The second cold front arrives Saturday. It will be cloudier, cooler and wetter with a 70 percent chance of rain. Snow is possible above 9,000 feet.

Mother's Day also looks cooler, cloudy and wet with a 70 percent chance of rain. Snow is possible above 9,000 feet.

