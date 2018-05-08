Today’s Deal: ONLY $15 buys $100 Toward Windshield Replacement + TWO Free $25 Restaurant Gift Card

Whether it’s split, chipped, cracked, or smashed – your windshield has seen better days. Get a leg up on a replacement from Cascade Auto Glass!
- $15 for $100 toward a competitively priced windshield
- Mobile service to your home or work
- Receive Two FREE $25 Restaurant.com gift card with your windshield replacement
- Cascade only uses Original Equipment Manufactured (OEM) quality windshields.
- Each replacement is back by a nationwide lifetime warranty
- Windshield vouchers are valid for 1 year from purchase date
If using insurance, call Cascade for details, some restrictions apply. Cascade deals directly with all insurance companies.
Its professional glass technicians will treat you and your vehicle with care and respect. Don’t drive around with a dangerous windshield – get it replaced with a great deal from Cascade Auto Glass!
Click HERE to see if your zip code is in our service area in the Greater Denver area. Call Cascade at (800) 320-5358 for additional information or if you cannot find your zip code within their service areas.
Details:
Promotional value for $100 voucher are valid for 1 year from purchase date.
- If using insurance, call Cascade for details
- One per person, per vehicle; may purchase multiple as gifts.
- Appointments required, subject to availability and fill up quickly so please call early.
- $25 restaurant gift cards are from restaurant.com. Some restrictions apply. No expiration date.
- Valid throughout the United States. Customers will receive gift card 7 to 10 days after windshield replacement via US mail
- No cash back for unused portion.
- No cash value.
- Not valid with any other promotion or discount.
- Cannot combine or replace with any other offers.
- Tax and gratuity not included; please tip based on pre-discounted value.
- No refunds. All sales are final.