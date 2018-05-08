× Tips help you stay safe when hiking near where rattlesnakes live

DENVER — Rattlesnakes and Colorado go hand-in-hand. But the more you know about them, the safer you will be.

From high in mountain meadows to the eastern plains, you will find rattlesnakes. The prairie rattlesnake can be found statewide in Colorado below an elevation of 9,500 feet.

The population of rattlesnakes in Colorado? Nobody really knows for sure. But all you need to change your day drastically, is to meet just one.

In Golden, Colorado on top of a grassy mesa you will find North Table Mountain Park. That’s where Jefferson County’s citizen science coordinator Andrew Dubois is tracking rattlesnakes. Jefferson county started tracking rattlesnakes last year.

Staying safe when hiking where rattlesnakes live

Proper clothing is a must when hiking near where rattlesnakes live.

Wear closed toe shoes

Wear long pants

Staying on trail is key to avoiding a rattlesnake

Andrew Dubois says you can throw away that snake bite kit because it simply does not work.

What you can do is contact local hospitals near your hiking area and find out if they stock the rattlesnake anti-venom. Most hospitals do not stock that medicine.

The same goes for your dog as well. Contact a local veterinarian and see if he or she carries the anti-venom. More veterinarians will carry the anti-venom as snake bites on dogs are much more common.

If you are like Indiana Jones and hate snakes, here is a little perspective that might put you at ease. Only 20 people died from snake bites in the entire country last year. You have a five times better chance of being hit and killed by a school bus.

Find more information about rattlesnakes in Colorado here.