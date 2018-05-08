Soldier delayed in airport watches daughter’s birth on FaceTime

BRANDON, Miss. — A photo of a soldier watching his daughter’s birth while delayed at an airport on Saturday is going viral.

Brooks Lindsey of Brandon, Mississippi was watching on FaceTime as his wife, Haley Lindsey, gave birth to their daughter. A fellow traveler took a picture of the sweet moment she witnessed.

“He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking,” Tracy Dover posted on Facebook. “We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him.”

“I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make,” Dover added.

“Brooks was telling me it was OK, and I was doing so good and I heard him wincing and saying ‘wow!’ through my pushes,” Haley Lindsey told Love What Matters. “I could hear people in the airport talking and cheering!”

“Brooks then went on to say that they were making him board and needed to get off as soon as she finally started to crown, and all I remember was my doctor screaming ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’ So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!”

Haley Lindsey posted video of the moment on her Facebook page.

Brooks Lindsey is part of the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment .