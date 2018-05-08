Rural fire department frustrated after months of trying to get money from Great Colorado Payback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIOWA, Colo. -- Kiowa Fire Protection District's chief said he was excited to see his rural department had unclaimed funds with the Great Colorado Payback but after months of re-submitting paperwork and following up, he was left frustrated with the process.

Gerry Lamansky said he discovered his department had $2,200 waiting to be claimed through the Great Colorado Payback. He submitted the necessary paperwork in July 2017. He said he spent months calling and emailing to see the status of his claim, but those calls and emails went unanswered. He tried to follow the claim's status online, but for 10 months, he said all it said was "pending."

"I think what was frustrating was the unanswered emails and the unanswered phone calls. It doesn’t take much to send someone an email," said Lamansky.

Lamansky said while it may not seem like much to some, $2,200 for a rural fire department is a lot of money.

"That could get a year’s worth of wildland gear," said Lamansky.

Lamansky saw the FOX31 Problems Solvers story about a woman who spent months re-submitting the same paperwork to the Great Colorado Payback. In her case, there had been a paperwork mix-up and when the Problem Solvers alerted the office of the problem, it issued her the check.

Lamansky contacted the Problem Solvers who followed up with the Great Colorado Payback. A spokesperson said Lamansky submitted the claim during the time the office was transitioning to a new filing system, pushing his claim behind others.

"It is always our intention to file claims as quickly and efficiently as possible, which is why last year we switched from a paper-based system to an electronic one. The Unclaimed Property Office has a staff of 14 that is responsible for processing the 130,000-plus claims received each year, and the Fire Department's claim was submitted during the transition and therefore entered into the queue during an exceptionally busy time," said Rachel George, Spokesperson for the Great Colorado Payback.

George said the office will now issue a check and send it to the Kiowa Fire Protection District in the next week.