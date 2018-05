Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A business venture between two former major league teammates is knocking it out of the park! Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta and his former teammate Vernon Wells are impressing wine enthusiasts off the field with their high end brand called JACK Winery!

you can reach JACK Winery at

Address: PO Box 6048, Napa, CA 94581

Phone: (707) 492-5436

Email: info@jackwinery.com

ALSO ON INSTAGRAM... TWITTER... AND FACEBOOK.