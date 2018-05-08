Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PCs for People provides free pick up and recycling of electronic waste from Colorado's businesses, educational institutions and governmental organizations. PCs for People is one of only two businesses in the state with both NAID AAA and R2 certifications. This means your data is protected through strict adherence to the highest standards of information destruction, hard drive sanitization, and that all recycling is environmentally responsible with zero-landfill impact. Since PCs for People accepts nearly all e-waste - including computers, peripherals, monitors, cables, drives, and more - you need just one company.

Schedule your free E-Waste pickup: Call 720-278-7725 or email denver@pcsforpeople.org now!

Need more information? Visit our website to learn more about PCs for People.