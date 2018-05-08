Passengers evacuate Delta Airlines jet after landing in Denver

DENVER — Passengers had to evacuate onto the runway after a Delta Airlines jet landed at Denver International Airport Tuesday night, according to the passengers. Pictures on social media showed them standing on the plane’s wing during the evacuation.

Denver International Airport said there was a report of smoke in the plane while it was taxiing to the terminal after landing. A spokesperson said there may have been minor injuries due to the evacuation on emergency slides.

This was Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver. It landed at about 8:10 p.m.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

The Denver Fire Department also said there was a report of smoke in the plane.

Pictures from passengers showed them standing near the plane along with emergency equipment.

One passenger said in an email to FOX31 passengers escaped the plane on emergency inflating slides.

This story is developing. We are making phone calls to Denver International Airport and Delta to find out more about what happened.