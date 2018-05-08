One year ago: $1 billion hailstorm hits Colorado

DENVER — The hailstorm that shattered windows, and damaged cars and homes across the Front Range on May 8, 2017 resulted in about $2.3 billion in insurance claims.

The storm was “Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe,” surpassing the historic storms on July 20, 2009 and July 11, 1990.

The hail was as big as golf balls in some areas. The Lakewood and Golden areas got hit the hardest, forcing Colorado Mills mall to close from the damage and broke windows on vehicles.

Colorado Mills was not the only mall to suffer damage. The Greeley Mall suffered damage after water poured in from the roof and debris fell.

There was so much hail in Evans that it looked like a winter snowstorm.

Hail also damaged multiple high-end vehicles at Lakewood dealerships. Last year, Prestige Imports estimated 250 to 300 cars were impacted. Several dozen suffered broken windows or windshields.

Along with hail, the storm also flooded several streets around Denver and came with strong wind, sometimes knocking down trees.