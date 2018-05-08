× One injured in officer-involved shooting near Greeley elementary school

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the yard of a home just before 9 a.m. near 40th Avenue and Seventh Street, just east of Shawsheen Elementary School.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes, the Greeley-Evans School District 6 said.

The name and age of the suspect who was taken to North Colorado Medical Center weren’t released. The extent of the injuries is not known. No officers were injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.