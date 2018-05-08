Missing transgender teenager missing since early Friday found

DENVER — A transgender teenager who went missing from his home near the University of Denver last week has been found, his mother said Tuesday.

Sally “Scotty” Mae Fritzler, 16, is believed to have walked away from his home on South Gaylord Street between East Amherst and East Cornell avenues about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Tessa Fritzler, the teen’s mother, said someone found Scotty unconscious. She did not say specifically where he was found.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and is in ICU. Tessa Fritzler said her son is barely talking and had a breathing tube removed.

The boy had left a note for his family saying he didn’t want to live anymore.

Nearly a dozen volunteers met at Thomas Jefferson High School, where the teenager is a junior, on Monday afternoon, then spread out to parks across the city to look for Scotty.