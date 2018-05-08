Longmont negotiates deal in effort to push out fracking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont council members are considering a deal with energy companies that would push surface fracking operations out of the city.

City leaders say they have reached an agreement to pay close to $2 million to energy companies in order to push fracking just outside city limits. That payment is on top of a previous $1.1 million payout.

The deal would ensure no more fracking within city limits, according to those close to the negotiations. Instead, horizontal fracking would be utilized just outside the city to gather minerals from under Longmont.

“Is there some possibility that drilling could come south of the city at some point— from somebody like Extraction —yeah,” Mayor Brian Bagley said.

Under the deal, current industry players in Longmont would commit to forever give up any right to drill inside city limits pending state approval of a new proposed fracking site in Weld County.

The agreement is not final yet. It still needs council approval that could happen later in May.

FOX31 reached out TOP Operating Company and Cub Creek Energy LLC— both part of the agreement. Calls and emails were not returned.