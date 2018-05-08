× Lakeside Police Department continues to Support the Shield with fundraiser to benefit Shield 616

Who: Lakeside Police Department

What: Shield 616 fundraiser at Lakeside Amusement Park

When: Thursday, June 14th

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park (click for map)

The Lakeside Police Department continues the support their fellow law enforcment by hosting their own fundraiser to benefit Shield 616. Join them for a fun-filled day for a great cause at the hisotric Lakeside Amusement Park. Advanced tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit Shield 616. Tickets gain entry into park and a unlimited ride wristband.

For tickets: Contact Officer Fliszar at 303-455-1980×360 or dfliszar@lakesidepoliceco.org or Pam at 303-455-1980×305 (M-F 8am-3pm)