Hanging Lake permit, shuttle plans delayed until 2019

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Visitors to Hanging Lake will not have to get a permit this year as a new management plan will not go into effect until 2019.

The U.S. Forest Service announced in February it would begin limiting the number of people who can use Hanging Lake Trail each day in an attempt to protect one of the most popular natural attractions in the state.

But on Monday, the U.S. Forest Service announced it was still working on the fee-based reservation and permit system, delaying it until spring 2019.

“We’ve come a long way in getting this management plan finalized,” district ranger Aaron Mayville said. “Great progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to be done before we can fully implement the plan and the shuttle system on time in 2019.”

The draft decision would limit visitors to 615 a day year-round, a 40 percent reduction from the 1,000 people who use the trail on the busiest days from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Visitors would be required to take a shuttle from the parking lot to the trailhead to alleviate parking issues.

The U.S. Forest Service said 184,000 people visited Hanging Lake east of Glenwood Springs in 2017, a 23 percent jump from 2016.

There have been numerous instances of graffiti on rocks, a widening trail and people swimming in the lake. There has also been damage to the area’s vegetation, resources and infrastructure within the area.