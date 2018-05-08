Eruptions in Hawaii spark talks about Yellowstone super volcano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – The destruction and eruptions from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has renewed the talk of the super volcano at Yellowstone National Park.

The Yellowstone volcano is one of just a handful of super volcanoes in the world and last erupted about 70,000 years ago.

Seismologists admit that an eruption could cause mass destruction, but say the chances are very slim and we would have ample warning. Experts at the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden are constantly monitoring the volcano.

“It could be several weeks or months before it erupted,” said Harley Benz, an U.S. Geological Survey seismologist in Golden. “It would just get more and more intense in terms of the seismic activity."

“So, if it’s going into an eruptive phase, we would likely know way ahead of time," Benz said.

The USGS website has a volcano alert level where people can monitor the status of every volcano in the United States.