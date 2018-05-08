Denver mayor apologizes for son’s behavior toward Aurora officer during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police are investigating how body camera video of a traffic stop involving Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's son was leaked to the public.

The video shows 22-year-old Jordan Hancock using a gay slur at an officer and telling the officer his father is Mayor Michael Hancock and he's going to get the officer fired.

Hancock says his son regrets his behavior, and earlier this week his son paid a speeding fine and apologized for his actions.

"The last thing we want is young men interacting with our police officers in that manner particularly African American young men and so he recognizes that and he certainly understands that the officer didn`t deserve the interaction that he had so he`s written an apology to the officer and he hopes that one day he gets a chance to personally apologize," Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Jordan Hancock paid a fine for driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The Aurora Police Department says an internal affairs investigation is underway into how the bodycam video was improperly released to the public.

Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz released a statement Tuesday night regarding the video of Jordan Hancock and the decision the department made not to release the video. It reads in part:

"In this matter, a portion of the video was improperly copied and disclosed. It remains of great concern to the Department that the video was released without departmental authorization. It is not appropriate for any officer to disclose evidence, video or otherwise, publicly when a matter is pending prosecution. This is true for traffic cases as it is for homicide cases. The Department is conducting an internal investigation about the unauthorized release of video evidence. To be clear, the internal investigation is not about the officer’s interaction with the driver. The officer was in compliance with Departmental policy throughout the encounter.

After taking into account the circumstances of this matter, including the fact that there is a pending internal affairs investigation related to this video, the Department has determined that disclosure of the entire video would not be appropriate at this time. The Department has not discussed and was not in any way influenced by the Mayor of Denver or any Denver official in making this determination. This decision is consistent with the Department’s current practice on video disclosure."

You can read the full statement here.