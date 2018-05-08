Consumer alert: Inspect rental agreements for bizarre visitation clauses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Finding a place to live can be a nightmare these days, especially with the high rent and growing demand for space.

Because of the high demand, some landlords are becoming more confident requiring strict adherence to guidelines regarding guests, music, and other factors that affect a tenant’s quality of life.

One FOX31 viewer contacted the Problem Solvers when she learned her landlord wanted to limit her family’s visits to a short time only. “I can only have family members visit me for 15 minutes twice a week, period.”

The landlord also wanted to monitor her guests’ activities.

Attorney Jacob Eppler told FOX31 landlords have the right to add visitation guidelines to lease agreements, but renters can negotiate, “If you see something in a lease that says something as absurd as ‘you can only be here for 15 minutes’ she can say I disagree with that.”

The landlord and tenant must come to an agreement on the stipulations before the new lease is signed.

He also warned that not obeying a lease agreement has stiff penalties, “If she violates it, it could be a basis for the landlord to evict her.”

Legal experts say landlords can add an addendum to a lease at the time of renewal but can’t decide to add an addendum to a lease after it has already been signed by the tenant. Both the landlord and tenant must agree to the added terms before an addendum goes into effect with the new lease.

If a tenant does not agree with the additions, he or she should be prepared to move before the original lease term is up. For more information you can contact Jacob Eppler Attorney at Law, P.C.

