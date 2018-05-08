Colorado geologist shares details of recent visit to Kilauea volcano prior to eruption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Scientists are now saying there is no end in sight as lava continues to flow after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted on Friday. Residents have evacuated and lava has destroyed at least 35 structures in its path.

We wanted to learn more about how volcanoes on Hawaii's Big Island erupt and exactly what is happening to the Earth right now.

A local geologist and his wife actually visited the volcano last summer and photographed lava flowing down the ocean and steam bursting from the water.

Dr. Christin Shorey, geology professor at Colorado School of Mines lives for moments like this.

"As geologists, it was just fascinating to see a living aspect of the Earth. Even while we were there, the lava was coming out it was running all the way down to the ocean the steam was coming out of the sea, but this is something more!" said Shorey.

As lava continues to spread, more homes are being destroyed.

Dr. Shorey and his wife saw the Kilauea volcano first hand last summer. They spent time driving over the east rift zone and less than a year later he can tell us exactly what happens when that volcano erupts.

"It goes through cycles. Deflation, inflation it expands and then deflates. It has this dissolved gas in it and as it comes out that gas wants to come out solution and push the rest of the magma up," said Shorey.

Just like when you shake a soda can and open it.

"That's just what the magma is doing in Hawaii," said Shorey.

When magma tries to reach the surface, these fissures form in roadways. Shorey said it's the easiest path for the lava by traveling through cracks in rock.

Although this type of slow lava flow is less of a threat to humans, passionate geologists like Shorey believe experts must take a step back when lives and homes are being threatened.

"We do use that term sublime, it’s beautiful but can kill you. And in that sense it’s truly awe inspiring," said Shorey.