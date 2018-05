× Chris Iannetta’s Passion for Wine

You know him as the catcher for the Colorado Rockies. Chris Iannetta also has a passion for wine. He has created his own wine brand called JACK. He, along with former teammate Vernon Wells, created JACK wines in 2012 and have been scoring 90+ points from top wine reviewers! JACK is considered a “high end” wine and produces a limited number of cases. Currnetly, wines featured include two reds and a white (see attached press kit).