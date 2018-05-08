× Caldwell Banker Denver Century Ride

What: Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride

When: Saturday, June 16th

Where: Race begins at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to again support the Coldwell Banker Century Ride. Join hundreds of cyclists for one of Colorado’s most prestigious cycling events.

The Coldwell Banker Century Ride offers a wide variety of routes for cyclist of all skill level and passion. Route options include a 25, 50, 85 and 100-mile option. All routes take riders through the scenic Denver Metro area and promises to be a fun-filled ride. After the ride, be sure to hang out and enjoy the post-ride street party at the shops at Northfield Stapleton. Guests can shop, compare and sample from more than 20 sponsors and exhibitors at the on-site expo. Fantastic food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the post-ride street party from the various restaurants of Northfield Stapleton.

For more information and to register, click here.