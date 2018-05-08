Adams County holds ceremony to unveil fallen deputy’s name on memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, who was killed in the line of duty in January, had his name unveiled on the department's employee memorial Tuesday.

Since the organization started in 1902, six people from this agency have died in the line of duty. The newest addition to the wall was revealed on Tuesday morning. Heath Gumm's name will forever be engraved on the memorial.

“Memorial stones are to stand there as a reminder,” Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh said. “It’s a reminder for us of those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

“With his joyful smile he could light up the darkest room,” the department's chaplain said. “He sincerely cared about those in his life, he loved his family, he loved those he worked with.”

Everyone who took the podium ensured the family their loved one would never be forgotten. After the ceremony, people walked up to sketch out Gumm's engraved name, something they can hold on to whenever they want.

No one felt the emotions of the day more than the Gumm family.

Sheriff McIntosh said, “Their son, their brother, husband, will always be a part of this agency, and you will always be a part of this agency, the entire Gumm family.”

Officers from several law enforcement jurisdictions, various fire departments, and a host of family and friends were all in attendance for the ceremony.

