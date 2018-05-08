1 Tank Trips: Leadville (The 2 Mile High City!)

LEADVILLE — As we continue our week-long 1 tank trip series, we’re taking you on a drive into the high country over to Leadville.

Leadville is a historic town in Lake County that’s chock full of beauty.

Prospectors initially descended on it in 1860, but the gold and silver rush brought more people to town.

These days Leadville is an outdoor enthusiast’s playground! If you’re into the outdoors, you’ll find plenty of hiking, camping, fishing and more.

For history buffs, there are several museums to check out – as well as famous landmarks like the ‘Tabor Opera House’.

From Denver, it takes a little more than 1.5 hours to reach Leadville.

For directions, click here.