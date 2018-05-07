Warm week ahead with wet weather in the forecast for next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of Colorado have seen great moisture over the past 30 days. Locations along and north of the I-70 corridor reached above average precipitation over the past month thanks to multiple storm systems moving across Northern Colorado.

Colorado is going to be stuck in a mostly dry pattern for the next few days with another great round of precipitation headed our way for the weekend.

Tuesday will be another dry day state-wide. Denver will wake up to temperatures in the 50s with afternoon highs climbing to the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the day with a light breeze in the afternoon. Here's our forecast for high temperatures in Colorado Tuesday:

Temperatures will soar to the 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday. Each afternoon will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm. Keep in mind that our average high temperature in Denver this time of year is 68 degrees, making this week unseasonably warm.

Big weather changes will start to move in on Friday afternoon and will last through Sunday. Colorado will be in a wet pattern with potential for some decent snowfall totals in the mountains and some good rainfall in the lower elevations. Temperatures will likely cool to the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Denver. Here's a snapshot of what precipitation totals could look like from next weekend's storm. Note: this storm system is still many days away and details can still change. Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast this week as it gets closer.

