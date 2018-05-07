Sunny and warm for most of the week; Mother’s Day weekend soaker is possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a warm day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday with highs reaching the lower 80s.

The record high for Monday is 87 degrees set in 1989 and 1874.

Skies turn partly cloudy with lots of high clouds with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies with mild highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. There's a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

More sunshine prevails on Tuesday statewide with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs across the Front Range drop about 5 degrees behind a cold front.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday at 85 degrees. It's also the warm before the storm as the afternoon thunderstorm risk increases to 20 percent.

The first cold front arrives Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs drop to the low 70s.

A stronger cold front and upslope wind arrives on Saturday. It could be another soaker such as last week's storm with moderate to heavy rain possible.

It's not locked in stone, but the chance is there. Highs will be much cool, only into the 50s. Overnight lows could drop into the 30s.

On Sunday, there will be morning drizzle and fog and highs will only get into the low to mid-60s.

