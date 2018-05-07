Vehicle takes out trees, plows into Longmont bank

LONGMONT, Colo. — A vehicle plowed into a bank in Longmont on Monday morning.

The incident happened at the First Bank branch at 1270 S. Hover St., on the corner with Ken Pratt Boulevard.

It appears the driver was going down Ken Pratt Boulevard and tried to make a left onto northbound Hover Street, jumped through an island, plowed into a tree, went through the parking lot and into the bank.

The parking lot was littered with debris, including tree branches and a bumper, in the aftermath of the crash.

The name, age and gender of the driver have not been released. It’s not known if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Longmont Police Department.