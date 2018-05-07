Today’s Deal: 50% off 2018 Social Scene Tasting Festival Tickets!

Choose VIP or GA tickets for 50% off to any of the Social Scene 2018 Tasting Festival Events!

Enthusiasts unite as you embark on a journey to warm up your taste buds with your selected spirit (wine, whiskey, tequila or craft spirits) Each season brings a new theme, a new space, food and drink specials, a chance to connect with enthusiasts alike, and leave with more knowledge.

Enjoy an intimate setting with spirits reps showcasing their brands!

May 19, 2018 Spring Tequila Festival

June 23, 2018 Summer Whiskey Festival

July 21, 2018 Summer Tequila Festival

August 25, 2018 Summer Spirits Festival

September 29, 2018 Fall Whiskey Festival