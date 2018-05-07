Texas woman bets $18, wins $1.2 million on Kentucky Derby

SELMA, Texas — A Texas woman came out a big winner on Saturday after Justify won the Kentucky Derby.

The woman placed an $18 pick five bet on Saturday’s 144th running of the Run for the Roses and the four preceding the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The woman, who was not identified, made the bet at Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas.

In a pick five, a person must pick the winning horses for five races in a row. The Kentucky Derby was the last of the races.

After the favorite Justify crossed the finish line, the woman earned $1.2 million.

Justify had the surest odds of the winners the woman picked. She was helped by picking Funny Duck at 40-1 odds in the 10th race.

The woman took home almost the same amount as Justify’s team, which won $1.4 million.