Support the Shield campaign raises more than $440,000

The Support the Shield campaign, a joint effort among FOX31 Denver, Colorado's Own Channel 2 and nonprofit organizations supporting law enforcement officers, raised $442,429 the past month.

For the past month, customers have been able to donate $1, $3 or $5 to Support the Shield while checking out at Safeway stores.

The total includes a $10,000 donation from the Safeway Foundation and Oreos and Smartwater.

All of the money goes toward purchasing protective gear for local officers and to the families of fallen and injured officers.

More than 100 Safeway stores were involved, as well as a handful of Albertson's in surrounding states.

The more than $440,000 raised is in addition to the original $240,000 raised in a phone bank and a viewer match for Shield 616.