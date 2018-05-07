Police department jokes about writing ‘popo’ on squad cars to relate to young residents

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In an effort to create a better relationship with their community’s youth, a Michigan police department has thought about changing its squad cars to read “popo” instead of police.

After saying its Facebook page has been helpful to connect with the community, Bath Township wrote “We are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update out patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths.”

It ended it with three hashtags, including #HopingForMoreWavingWithAllFiveFingers.

The department, which has received a lot of attention since posting the photo on April 28, conceded it was a joke.

“This is just a joke picture we made up in MS Paint, so we are still fully marked,” read one of the replies attributed to the Bath Township Police Department in the comments.