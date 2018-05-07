Police believe missing Longmont mother of 3 likely dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Investigators with the Longmont Police Department say they believe a missing woman is dead.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, a 34-year-old mother of three, has been missing since St. Patrick's Day weekend. Her family has made a public plea for help.

Gutierrez-Garcia was celebrating St. Patrick's Day at a couple of bars along Main Street in Longmont. She told friends she was getting a ride home.

A short time after she went missing, police searched a lake looking for her with no luck.

“It is our belief that Rita is no longer alive, and her body has not been found," police said in a statement. "Anytime someone disappears, an investigation into how they conduct their everyday lives is done, and knowing how steady, reliable and loved Rita was, we now expect the worst."

Police have not issued a description of the person of interest in Gutierrez-Garcia's disappearance. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-774-3700.