Panthers sign former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson

CHARLOTTE — Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Monday.

Anderson, 27, was released by the Broncos in April. He played five seasons for Denver and rushed for 1,007 yards and had 224 receiving yards in 2017.

He rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Anderson will likely serve as a backup to second-year back Christian McCaffrey, who is a Colorado native and the son of Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey.

Anderson ran for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns in his 58-game career with the Broncos and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He was scheduled to make $4.5 million in the 2018 season.