Mothers Day with Wy – Wystone’s World Teas

Mother`s day is this Sunday! That means it`s time to order your Mom a gift now! If you still need some ideas....Wy Livingston from Wystone`s World Teas is here to save the day.

Wy has a great offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. The first 100 customers will receive a my personal summer gift of a mini USB fan which can be used with your Iphone or Android. in addition, enjoy the introductory pricing of $17.45 per ounce with a 2 ounce minimum purchase, regularly $22.50 per ounce. Just use code summer100 on https://wystones.com/