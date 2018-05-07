Map & Data: Officers killed by gunshot to the torso while wearing body armor

The map below, compiled by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, shows law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in the past 10 years by gunshot to the torso while wearing body armor, where the bullet either penetrated the ballistic vest (exceeded the vest’s limits) or a bullet slipped through the “Achilles’ heel” of vests (an armhole or gap in the side panel).

The data includes rarely seen FBI reports summarizing of each case, from the “Law Enforcement Officers Killed & Assaulted” or “LEOKA” which are released on a yearly basis.