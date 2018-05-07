Man barricaded in home, holding mother hostage; neighbors asked to shelter-in-place

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man barricaded himself inside of a building Monday night while holding his mother hostage.

The call came in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 6:45 p.m.

We are currently working an incident involving a barricaded and armed suspect in the 12000 block of S Hwy 285. Residents are asked to shelter in place. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 8, 2018

According to officials, the 37-year-old son, whose identity has not been released, has trapped his 69-year-old mother in a building in the 12000 block of S. Hwy 285 near Conifer.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspect’s 76-year-old father was able to escape and place the emergency call. Police have reportedly been in contact with the suspect’s mother but have not talked directly with her son.

Authorities have not identified the suspect nor have they released the man’s identity.

Neighbors in the area are asked to shelter in place.