Hawaii volcano evacuees have ties to Colorado

The images are both stunning and heartbreaking.

The Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt on Hawaii's Big Island, and volcanic fissures continue to open up in nearby Leilani Estates, so far destroying at least 35 homes.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the subdivision.

Photographer Mick Kalber has been filming the volcano for more than three decades. The former Coloradan left the Rocky Mountains in the mid 1980s in search of some rest and relaxation.

"I was really running away from Denver," he said.

He had planned to get out of the photography business, but ended up purchasing some camera gear to film several volcanoes, including Kilauea, that were showing signs of activity in the 80s.

"I never intended to make the volcano my life but it's become my life," Kalber said.

Kalber also never knew his home would one day be threatened by the volcano he's come to love. He lives in Leilani Estates and was among the hundreds forced to evacuate.

"That's the hardest part. Moving everything is a nightmare, especially having to do it at the drop of a hat," he said.

Kalber isn't the only person with Colorado ties who have been forced to move.

Jan Patenaude and her husband live on Colorado's Western Slope. They also have a second home in Leilani Estates. Their home is still standing, but they fear what could happen if Kilauea continues to remain active.

"It could change. It could go a new direction. There could be a new outbreak some place," said Patenaude.

Jan Patenaude says they knew there was a risk of volcanoes when the moved into the neighborhood. They just hoped it wouldn't erupt while they lived there.

Both Patenaude and Kalber have also had to contend with dozens of earthquakes.

"From Monday last week through Thursday there was probably 10 small quakes per hour. You're in bed and it shakes, a and the table and the chair shakes," Patenaude says.

The largest earthquake is a 6.9 magnitude quake that slammed the area on Friday.

"We've had continual earthquakes for like the last two weeks, " said Kalber.

Three days later, the destruction continues. Kalber hasn't had time to process all that has happened. For now, he's too busy shooting what he sees. The power of Mother Nature on full display.

"It's amazing. It's stunning. It's the most incredible thing I've ever seen," Kalber said.