Female pedestrian hit by suspected hit-and-run drunk driver on I-25

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 25 in a hit-and-run early Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of 58th Avenue.

The female pedestrian was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Her name and age weren’t released.

The Colorado State Patrol found the suspect vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, at East 74th Avenue and Dahlia Street, about five miles from the crash site.

The driver was placed into custody and the Colorado State Patrol said it was conducting a DUI investigation.

The name, age and gender of the driver were not released.

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed for the investigation.