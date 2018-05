DENVER — Police are investigating a double shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened at Clarkson Street and Colfax Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Clarkson Street closed from 14th Avenue to Colfax.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a double shooting at Clarkson St and Colfax Ave. Two people have been transported to the hospital. No suspect info at this time. Clarkson St is closed from 14th Ave to Colfax. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/iHd0EbndrK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 7, 2018

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

UPDATE: Injuries to both parties appear to be non-life threatening at this time. The investigation is still on-going. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 7, 2018

There is no suspect in custody and officials have not released a description.