Daybreak Delights: Green Chili & Jalapeño Buttermilk Biscuits

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Green Chili & Jalapeño Buttermilk Biscuits

*1 recipe makes 18 Biscuits using a 3-inch cutter

4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tablespoon plus one Teaspoon of Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1 Teaspoon Course Salt

1 Teaspoon Granulated Sugar

2 sticks (1 Cup) Unsalted Butter. Cold

1/2 fresh jalapeño finely diced

8 oz can of green chilis opened and drained

1 3/4 cups Buttermilk, plus more for brushing.

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles course crumbs. Add in jalapeño and green chilis, and mix throughly.

Pour in the buttermilk; using a rubber spatula, fold the buttermilk into the dough, working in all directions and incorporating crumbs at the bottom of the bowl, until the dough comes together, do not overmix, the dough will be sticky.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface. With floured fingers, gently pat the dough into a round about 1 inch thick, pressing in any loose bits. Do not overwork the dough. Use a floured biscuit cutter to cut out the biscuits.

Place the biscuits about 1 1/2 inches apart on an unlined baking sheet. Generously Brush the tops of the biscuits with buttermilk. Bake rotating the sheet halfway through, until the biscuits are golden brown about: 18-20 minutes. Transfer the biscuits to a wire cooling rack to cool. Enjoy!

Fried Chicken

6 cups nonfat buttermilk

1/4 cup plus 5 teaspoons kosher salt

1/3 cup Tabasco Sauce, (optional)

Boneless skinless chicken breasts, slice in half long ways and in half across, 1 breast yielding 4 pieces

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 gallon Peanut Oil for frying

Combine buttermilk, 1/4 cup salt, and Tabasco sauce, if using, in a large, airtight container. Add chicken pieces, turning to coat in the liquid. Cover, and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Combine flour, remaining 5 teaspoons salt, black and cayenne peppers, and baking powder in a brown paper bag, pour in 1/4 cup of the buttermilk soaking liquid and shake bag to create bits of flour chunks.

One at a time, place soaked chicken pieces in the bag, and shake to coat. Place coated pieces on a clean plate or tray. Heat peanut oil in an electric fryer to 375 degrees. Fry in small batches of one to three pieces per fry, in smaller domestic electric fryers.

Use tongs to turn and rotate chicken. Fry until coating is dark golden brown, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into a piece of chicken should register 165 degrees. Remove and drain on several layered paper towels. Transfer cooked pieces to baking sheets lined with cooling racks, and place in the oven to keep warm while frying remaining chicken pieces. Repeat process until all chicken is cooked Remove warm chicken from oven, and serve, HOT! Enjoy

Assembly Time!

Slice the Biscuit in half and add the fried chicken piece, drizzle with salted honey or regular honey with Kosher Salt. and serve on a platter. Enjoy!