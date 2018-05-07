× Bacon & Beer Classic

The Bacon and Beer Classic is taking Sports Authority Field this Saturdayand throwing a huge party on the field. Tickets are all-inclusive, so you can sample bacon and beer without ever taking out your wallet. The event will have two sessions, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening. Tickets begin at $69 and can be purchased by visiting baconandbeerclassic.com. What makes the Classic so unique is we take over entire sports stadiums to offer foodies and sports fans an all-inclusive experience with an unbelievable backdrop. Over 30 Denver restaurants will serve up original bacon dishes ranging from beer braised pork belly to a Bacon Brioch Doughnut Hole with Maple Bourbon Glaze. There will also be over 100 craft beers from local and regional breweries including Wynkoop, Halfpenny and New Terrain Brewing. Now in its third year in Denver, the Classic will offer attendees a slew of new games and activities. In between bites and sips, guests play inflatable archery, sample beer in a blind taste test, and compete in our Hormel® bacon eating contest for the chance to win a year’s supply of free Black Label® bacon.

What: Bacon and Beer Classic

When: Saturday, May 12th with two sessions, one afternoon and one evening

Where: Sports Authority Field

Cost: Tickets begin at $69