Baby girl hospitalized with brain injury after getting hit on head with softball during game

SHELL ROCK, Iowa — A 7-week-old baby has been hospitalized after being hit in the head by a softball during a game with her family last week.

McKenna Hovenga was hit while her dad was playing a softball game in Shell Rock, Iowa on Wednesday.

She was transported to an area hospital before being flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to the Waverly Courier.

The baby suffered skull fractures and two brain bleeds, as well as several seizures.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family. It has raised over $30,000 as of Monday afternoon.