Arvada mom fears $600 tuition may be gone after receiving no response from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA -- Vanessa Ewing's 7-year old son was looking forward to learning an array of foreign languages at summer camp next month, but that's not going to happen.

Ewing says she paid the Colorado International School $600 for the camp but hasn't heard from the staff since January, "I left message after message and contacted the Better Business Bureau."

The school's website says it is restructuring and expanding and that teachers will be mobile - rotating between several front range residences.

The site also says virtual and exchange options will be available soon.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the school several times, then received a statement saying "Colorado International School does not comment on private matters and does not release private information. The privacy of our community members is very important to our mission."

FOX31 also found the school is non-compliant with the state, but is accredited with Advanced Colorado, based in Arizona.

The Colorado Board of Education does not require private schools to acquire accreditation.

Complaints about private schools can be made to the state Attorney General's office. Vanessa is considering filing a case in small claims court.

The Association of Colorado Independent Schools tells the Problem Solvers there are more than 300 private schools in Colorado, only 36 belong to the Association.

The State Department of Human Resources regulates educational institutions that teach children age five and under.

Experts say if you are considering a private school, it is important to check the school's background and accreditation and get several references.

Make sure to understand policies regarding what happens in case the school closes or restructures.