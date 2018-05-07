Anniversary of Colorado’s ‘catastrophic’ hail storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you thought the 2017 hail storm was a doozy, you’d be right. “Last year it went down in history as our most expensive hail storm and catastrophe in Colorado," said Carol Walker, Rocky Mountain insurance information association executive director.

We are talking about $2.3 billion in insured losses for more than 267,000 claims. "The size of the hail, the volatility of it. We had 50 percent of the cars were un-drivable," said Walker.

More people moving into the state, high tech cars that are expensive to repair and the size of the storm means the cost to pay those claims has spiked, “and our homes, those roofs, they are more expensive to repair, too," said Walker.

Just ask Rex Desso, he’s been spending more time on roofs than a chimney sweep, he is the owner of Affordable Roof Masters, “It was the biggest, yeah, and it was ironic because it was the only hail storm we had. Normally we have quite a few of them and that was really pretty much it."

Big hail storms means the opportunity to make a lot of money as a roofer. And not all roofers will have your best interest in mind. Desso says your best bet is to use a referral. I get insurance agents who trust me. They referred me to their clients and I obviously have to keep them happy or else I am out of business.“

A year has passed. Lots of work still needs to be done. And now we’re just beginning to enter the new storm season.