2 taken to hospital following rollover crash; drivers advised to avoid the area

DENVER – Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a rollover crash involving two cars.

The crash happened on Interstate 25 at the off-ramp to eastbound 6th Avenue. The off-ramp to eastbound 6th Avenue from southbound I-25 is closed, according to Denver Police.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a 2 vehicle rollover crash on I-25 at the off-ramp to EB 6th Ave. Two people transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Off-ramp to EB 6th Ave from SB I-25 closed. Alternate routes advised #Denver pic.twitter.com/aKtzTZMtGP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 7, 2018

In a tweet posted by the department at 3:42 p.m., the conditions of the two people taken to the hospital are unknown and their identities have not been released.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.