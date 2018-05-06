Warming trend continues across Colorado with mainly dry conditions

DENVER — Sunday’s forecast will be a repeat of the quiet, warm weather experienced on Saturday, as highs top off in the 70-80s across the Front Range and eastern plains, 50-60s in the high country.

Clouds will gradually increase through the day, with a chance of one or two stray showers developing during the afternoon.

The best chance for rain will stay in the foothills and northeastern plains. Wind will also stay calm through the day, staying between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

As we kick off another work week, conditions will stay unsettled with isolated showers possible each afternoon. Temperatures will also stay above average, bouncing between the 70s and 80s across the Denver metro area through Friday.

The best chance for seeing any widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will also take a bit of a dip heading into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.