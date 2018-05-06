Utah twins born on ‘Star Wars Day’ named for Luke and Leia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- From a galaxy far, far away to a delivery room in Weber County, Utah.

Kendall and Ross Robbins are the proud new parents of Rowan Luke and Kai Leia, KSTU reports.

The siblings’ middle names are Luke and Leia, an homage to two of the main characters from the original Star Wars trilogy.

When they realized it was possible, the parents planned to have the birth induced on May the 4th, which is also known as “Star Wars Day.”

“We found out we were having a boy and a girl, and we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia—at least for their middle names,” said Kendall Robbins, the mother of the twins.

Ross Robbins, the father, was on board with the plan.

“As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right: If they are born on May the 4th, that’s happening,” he said.

The healthy twins were born just after noon Friday in Ogden. And, of course, the nursery at home is decorated in a Star Wars theme.