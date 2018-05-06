Temperatures stay in the 80s for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather on the Front Range has been warm and calm all weekend long. This pattern of warm temperatures and quiet weather is going to continue for the next few days.

Denver will wake up to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s Monday morning. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon with an afternoon high of 83 degrees. The Front Range and plains have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

The record high in Denver for Monday is 87 degrees set in 1989.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 70s on Tuesday with another 10% chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will climb back to the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with slight chances for rain each afternoon.

Bigger weather changes move in Friday night through Sunday. A storm system will move in bringing substantial precipitation back to Colorado with Saturday being the wettest day of the three.

